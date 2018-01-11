Will citizens participate in protest action of Yelk faction? (video)

Let us remind that the Yelk (Way out) faction will hold a protest march on January 19 with the slogan “No rise in prices and tax burden.”

The attitude of citizens to this protest is different.

These days, the rise in price has become a serious topic. Yesterday, Serzh Sargsyan also held a meeting in the presidential palace during which he instructed to compile a list of socially important goods and continuously study the dynamics of the prices of these goods and to present whether the prices are normal. Also, he instructed to take measures to reduce the impact of the rise. Some citizens have hopes, but some others do not.

It should be reminded that the inflation in goods is conditioned by the changes introduced by the new Tax Code. Also, several goods have increased because of the increase in the excise tax rate. As well as about 800 types of goods imported to Armenia from third countries with the accession of EEU, they will have high customs duties for Armenia on January 1.