On January 11, at 11:01 am, a car accident took place at the 12th kilometer of the Getavan-Charectar highway. There is a victim.

It turned out that the car “Kamaz” with the state number 29 OL 134 left the road section and rolled into the valley.

Before the rescuers arrive at the place of accident, the driver was hospitalized, and the doctors assessed his health condition satisfactory.