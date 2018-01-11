New leisure center to be built in Yerevan

Government accepts the decision on providing the Park Group with rent and construction rights for a total of 27 hectares of land near the Monte Melkonyan Street in Yerevan for 99 years. It is planned to create a leisure center for children, youth, and family with a $ 22 million investment.

As a result, 350 permanent jobs will be created. Implementation of the investment program envisages more than 2000 trees to be planted in the area with a flowery and green space. The Center will also promote tourism development.