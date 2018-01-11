Government’s decisions for its own pockets

Armenian actor and host Sergei Danielyan believes that cars with right-hand steering wheels should not have entered Armenia at the beginning, since our traffic was based on left-hand steering wheel cars.

“Government always accepts everything against people; it accepts for its pockets, and not for improving our traffic,” says Mr. Danielyan.

The actor is also a driver of a right-hand steering wheel car and has 30 years of experience, so, it is not an issue for him to drive such cars. But he advises to beginners to learn to drive left-handed steering wheel cars.