Aleksandr Arzumanyan wins in European Court

The Armenian government will provide Aleksandr Arzumanyan with a just satisfaction of 2,000 euros (EUR) (non-pecuniary damage) and EUR 500 (costs and expenses). The European Court of Human Rights satisfied his claim by publishing a subsequent verdict against the Republic of Armenia.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Denmark Aleksandr Arzumanya was arrested in May 2007 and placed in detention. The courts ordered his detention on the grounds of the gravity of the offence and the risk of his absconding, obstructing justice or reoffending. They then repeatedly extended his detention on similar grounds, despite Mr Arzumanyan’s objections, until his release in September on an undertaking not to leave his residence.

Mr. Arzumanyan complained that the domestic courts had failed to sufficiently justify his detention.