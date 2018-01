By the decision of the Yerevan mayor’s authorized representative, the announcement by Edmon Marukyan, Artak Zeynalyan, Nikol Pashinyan on protest march at Charles Aznavour Square – Abovyan Street – Republic Square – Amiryan Street – Mashtots Avenue -Sayat-Nova avenue-Teryan street-Tumanyan street-Northern avenue, on January 19 at 17.00-22.00 was received.

Let us remind that the Yelk (Way out) faction will hold a protest march on January 19 with the slogan “No rise in prices and tax burden.”