Armenia to ban right-hand steering wheel cars’ import (video)

At the first Cabinet meeting of the government of this year, the government adopted a decision which prohibits import, registration, and operation of vehicles with a right-hand steering wheel shall be banned in Armenia, as of April 1.

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan also mentioned hat such automobiles that are imported into Armenia before April 1 can still be operated, registered, sold, etc. in the country.

The Minister also informed that the number of accidents in Armenia involving cars with a right-hand steering wheel is 28 percent more, and the number of injured in these accidents is about 39 percent more.