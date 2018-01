On January 19, the opposition Yelk (Way out) faction is going to hold a protest march with the slogan “No rise in prices and tax burden.”

“The goal of the march is to stop the rise in prices for non-objective reasons. We think that we need to fight against these increases. As a result, we’ll try to bring back the initial situation that was in the previous year, “said David Khazhakyan, member Yelk faction.

