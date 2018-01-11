Henrikh Mkhitaryan to spend three more days in Dubai (video)

England’s Manchester United continues its short-term training camp in Dubai.

According to the official website of the club, the team spent the second day of training in the fitness hall, and in the afternoon, they continued their training in the open playing field. All players participated in training, including Antonio Valencia, who was recovering from injuries and Michael Carrick, who had heart surgery last year. Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also preparing for the championship match with his teammates.

Former Manchester United defender David May has announced on the club TV that this kind of training will be beneficial for the team.

Manchester United will stay in Dubai three more days, after which the football players will return to Manchester and start preparing for the home match against Stoke City on Monday.