Gymnasts prepare for new season in 2018

Armenia’s gymnastics team will prepare for the 2018 season with a new program. Hakob Serobyan, head coach of our team, said this to the sports journalist of “A1 +.”

“Previously, we were starting a new season with the World Cup in Doha. But this year we refused from this tournament and decided to hold a two-week training camp in Tbilisi. First of all, it is beneficial financially, and secondly, a large number of gymnasts will take part in the training, with whom we will do serious work. Georgia has all conditions for the organization of these works,” the coach said.

The Armenian gymnastics championship will be held in June. In August, our gymnasts will take part in the European Championship. At the end of October, our team will perform at the World Championship in Qatar. Until the year’s general review, our team will hold a two-week training camp in Tbilisi, where it will immediately leave for Qatar.