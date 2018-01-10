Annually 10-15 kidney stransplants occur (video)

Eugenic experiments and reproductive cloning of human beings will be diminished.

Deputy Healthcare Minister Sergey Khachatryan mentioned the amendments to the law “On transplantation of human organs and tissues” at the Standing Committee on Health and Social Affairs.

These amendments are brought into line with the new RA Constitution, according to which the sale of human organs should not be a subject of profit.

“Today there is only one center in Armenia that carries a kidney transplant, which is Arabkir MC. Approximately 10-15 transplants occur annually. It is established that if a person does not want his organs to serve as transplant organs after his death, he must refuse from it during his lifetime, ” said Sergey Khachatryan.

The deputy minister also mentioned that the export of human organs and tissues is prohibited by the laws of the Republic of Armenia.

Sergey Khachatryan stated that there are 24 medical centers in Armenia that can collect blood, but there are still some difficulties in blood collection; donors make up only 30 percent.

“For example, during the surgery, one goes out from the operating room, and say to others to go and bring blood. This is a shameful situation,” said the head of the Yelk (Way out) faction Nikol Pashinyan.

Hakob Hakobyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Health Care and Social Affairs, suggested that only one of the proposals offered by MPs will be voted and accepted.