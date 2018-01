Passenger traffic of two airports of Armenia in 2017 reached to 2 million 553 thousand 914 people, which is 20.6% more than the indicator for 2016.

In December 2017, the passenger traffics to “Zvartnots” and Gyumri “Shirak” airports totaled 206,649 people, exceeding the same month in 2016 by 7.9%.

In 2017, Zvartnots and Shirak airports also recorded an increase of 18% in flights as compared to 2016.