600 people are in hospital with acute respiratory infections

The increase in the number of people with acute respiratory infections in the republic is conditioned by active contacts of the population during the holidays. This kind of disease has been reported especially among young children.

At present, almost 600 patients with acute respiratory are hospitalized in the republic, most of whom are children aged 0-2.

In the previous years, in particular, during the flu season of 2015 and 2016, nearly 1000 to 1500 cases of acute respiratory infections were recorded.

According to the results of laboratory research, in November 2017, influenza A and B types, as well as other respiratory infections are widespread in Armenia. People of all ages, especially infants, are vulnerable to these.

The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid contact with people with this kind of disease. Therefore, if you are sick, stay home, do not send a sick child to school or kindergarten. Contact the doctor and follow his advice.