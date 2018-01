Currently, supporters of Sasna Tsrer group Smbat Barseghyan and Armen Bilyan have closed the Arshakunyats Avenue. The police are trying to open, but so far they fail. Many cars have accumulated along the way.

Let us remind that the supporters of Sasna Tsrer personally came to the Penitentiary Department today to find out from Arthur Osikyan why hunger strikers Armen Bilyan and Smbat Barseghyan’s demands are not satisfied.