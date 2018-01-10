Unsuccessful start at Andranik Margaryan Memorial

Andranik Margaryan’s 8th Memorial Tournament kicks off at the Armenian Chess Academy.

As reported by the official website of the tournament, 10 chess players, including 5 grandmasters and 5 international masters participate in the tournament this year. The main tournament is FIDE 11th class, with the norm of international grandmaster.

Two-time Olympic champion, USSR champion, six-time champion of Armenia, grandmaster Artashes Minasyan is also among the participants. Our experienced chess player, unfortunately, failed and lost to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Vetoshko in the first round. Grandmaster Arman Mikayelyan was defeated, and Grandmaster Hovik Hayrapetyan and International Master Aram Hakobyan drew levels with their opponents.