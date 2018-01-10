Vardenyants Pass and Lars Road Closed

Today, at 9:15 am, some highways in Armenia, including the Sotk-Karvachar highway, are covered with black ice. Vardenyants Pass is closed from the side of Gegharkunik region.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges all drivers to travel only through the winter tires.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of North Ossetia, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.