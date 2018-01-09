On January 8, at 18:12, received the National Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call from a number of citizens that a strange smell is felt from the 1st street of the Noragavit district and the surrounding area. The operative group of the Shengavit community division of the Yerevan Rescue Department of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations interviewed the residents on the spot, carried out monitoring of the nearby street manor, checked the presence of a strange smell.

According to the data, no hazardous or toxic substances have been detected in the air component in the mentioned area, and the strange smell spreads from the sewage wastewater in the manholes. People’s health is not in danger.