Iran to not become Syria – Tigran Davtyan (video)

Today, Iranian experts Tigran Davtyan and Rubik Minasyan expressed an opinion at “Hayeli” press club that the publicity of the events in the Islamic Republic of Iran has grown .

“Publicity has grown much more than during the previous protests. At that time, they did not have Nikol Pashinyan in their parliament, but in this parliament, 2-3 MPs, who are mainly from the president’s “wing,” demanded the lists of detained during the police rallies and information about the conditions that those are being kept,” says Tigran Davtyan.

Rubik Minasyan states that the protest action was mainly spread through the Internet.

“Telegram is mostly used in Iran, and it had a group with 1 million members. It was spreading calls and videos of the protest. That’s why the western media described this movement as an online movement,” said Rubik Minasyan.

Iranian expert Rubik Minasyan attaches importance to the fact that about 60 percent of Iran’s population is young and students are mostly politicized. This leads to the fact that protests are flaring up quickly.

Iranian experts predict that there will be improvements in Iran, but Tigran Davtyan argues that international experts see that Iran is not going to become Syria.

Talking about Armenians living in Iran, Tigran Davtyan states that they are not in danger.