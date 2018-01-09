Member of EEU Armenia has no advantage over its neighbors (video)

Karen Chilingaryan, Head of Consumer Advice Center, considers that the rise in prices in 2017 has begun in the middle of the year.

“At first, the price of butter has increased, then the price of meat. The price of beef has risen by 15-20 percent, and the authorities have mentioned that this was due to the drought and the rise of prices of forage. However, there were also exports from June to September. 2000 large and medium-sized cattle were exported to Arabian countries. Export is a good thing, but it should be organized so that it does not have a negative impact on your citizen. So, the inflation of prices has continues. “Chingaryan says.

According to the Head of Consumer Advice Center, becoming a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has not brought any advantage to Armenia, but, on the contrary, the prices continue to rise in 2018. Karen Chilingaryan notes that Azerbaijan and Georgia are not members of EEU, but they use the EEU market, so Armenia has no advantage over its neighbors.