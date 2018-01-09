Our country lives with debt – Aharon Adibekyan (video)

The rise in prices continued along with the New Year in Armenia. According to Pan-Armenian National Movement (PANM) board member Hovhannes Igityan, they have objective and subjective reasons for this.

“One of the objective reasons is sanctions imposed on Russia which also affect our country. One of the subjective reasons is that people from our political field consider themselves temporary. Also, instead of decreasing corruption in Armenia, it is increasing, which also has a great impact on the prices of goods,” he says.

According to sociologist Aharon Adibekyan, the reason for inflation is the decline in the international economic situation and the sanctions imposed on Russia.

“Our external debt is about $ 7 billion. Our country lives with debt,” he says. According to him, investments are not made in the country, only 40% of the population lives with salaries, 26% with pensions, 19% lives better, since they have income, and 10% lives due to the help from outside. If 10 big factories are opened, 100,000 jobs will be provided to people, and also a few small factories, unemployment will drop dramatically.

“There is hope that entering the EEU will bring investments to Armenia,” he says.

It was difficult for him to predict the future, saying that he could give an evaluation within a year, when it would be clear how the parliamentary system works.