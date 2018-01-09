We should not expect a large-scale war – Alexander Iskandaryan (video)

Armenia’s Caucasus Institute Director, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan considers Vardenis-Martakert road leading to Karabakh as one of the achievements of 2017. He also considers as a success “Enhanced and Comprehensive Agreement” signed between Armenia and the European Union at the end of last year.

In his conviction, there are no foundations for achieving progress in the negotiation process to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Also, he does not share the opinion that Azerbaijan can take advantage of regional instability due to the riots in Islamic Republic of Iran, and provoke a war in Nagorno Karabakh.

“No progress should be expected in negotiations on 99%. But, in the same time, I can say that we should not expect a large-scale war. It is difficult to guess what will happen, as it depends on the big players and the situation within Azerbaijan,” says the political scientist.