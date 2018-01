Serj Tankian with his wife Angela Tankian have participated in the tradition of Orran Benevolent Non-Governmental organization, which included donation of food and sweets to needy families for Christmas holidays.

They made donations for 215 beneficiary families of Orran. In addition, 212 other needy families, which were selected from Gyumri, Vanadzor and other villages, also received donation from Tankian.