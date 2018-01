A member of Sasna Tsrer group Martiros Hakobyan, known as “Ded,” was not present at the trial.

The judge offered a break so that the defender could find out why Martiros Hakobyan did not come to the court.

While the issue was being debated, Tigran Manukyan, another member of Sasna Tsrer group, announced that he would also leave the conference room as his friends were on hunger strike.

However, Tigran Manukyan did not manage to leave, since the break was announced.