On January 8, at 9:58 am, an alert was received that a shoe workshop was burning near the Vardanants Street 116, Vanadzor, Lori Region.

A firefighting crew left for the scene.

It turned out that the fire broke out on Vardanants St. 115a, at the shoe workshop, rented by R. M..

The fire was isolated at 10:12 am and extinguished at 10:34.

The whole workshop burnt down.