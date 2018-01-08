Changes in managerial staff of Armenian wrestling federation

Changes have taken place in the managerial staff of the Armenian wrestling federation. Vaghinak Galustyan, former Greco-Roman wrestler, former World Champion has been appointed as the Federation’s Secretary General.

Prior to that, Arayik Baghdadyan, former freestyle wrestler, former Head Coach of the team, took the position of the Chief Secretary.

To remind, Vaghinak Galustyan has been the Head of Sport and Youth Sports Policy Department of the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs since 2014, and since April 9, 2015, he is the President of the “Armenian National Coach Wrestling Federation.”