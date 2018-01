Fifty-nine deaths recorded in RA Armed Forces and NKR Defense Army in 2017

In 2017, “Peace Dialogue” NGO became aware of 59 deaths recorded in the RA Armed Forces and NKR Defense Army. 25 cases were registered in Armenia, and 34 cases in NKR territory.

6 cases of murder, 8 suicides, 22 violations of ceasefire regime, 9 cases of accidents, 3cases of negligence, 3 cases of health problems and 3 cases of safety rules have been registered. And the deaths of five servicemen are still unknown. Causes of deaths are presented below

Names of the servicemen and the whole article is available here