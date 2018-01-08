Poisoning due to use of old food

On January 7, at 3.10 pm, the Arabkir Police Department received a report from the hospital that Mariam G., born in 1987, and Lyova G., born in 1952, were transferred to the medical clinic in Arabkir, diagnosed with “Carbon monoxide poisoning.”

On the same day, at 4.00 pm, the police received a report from the hospital, according to which Elisa Kh., born in 2011, and Mark Kh., 2014, were taken to the medical clinic from the same address.

The operative group found that their health was bad due to the use of old food.

Examination is underway.