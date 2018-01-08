Turkey to install electronic systems at border with Armenia

Suleiman Soylu, Turkish Interior Minister, spoke about the course of construction work on the border with Iran, as well as the security measures to be taken at the border with Armenia and Georgia.

According to “Borsagundem” news site, Suleiman Soylu said that at present, almost half of the 144-kilometer wall was built on the Turkish-Iranian border. The Minister emphasized that the wall should prevent illegal crossing, as well as the entrance of terrorists into their country.

Speaking about the security measures to be carried out at the Armenian-Turkish and Turkish-Georgian border, he said that Turkey was going to install electronic systems there.

“I think we will take similar measures in Ardahan during one or two months. At this moment we are not building a wall there, we will only install new electronic systems there.”

To remind, Turkey has begun testing the cameras installed earlier in the Kars state border of the Armenian-Turkish border.