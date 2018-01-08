Armenian Chess Torunament kicks off on January 11

Armenian men’s 78th and women’s 73rd championships will be held in Yerevan on January 11-23, 2018, at Tigran Petrosyan Chess House. The official website of the Armenian Chess Federation reports.

Solemn opening ceremonies will take place on January 11, at 15:00. The games of the first round will kick off on January 12, at 15:00. The tournament will be round-robin.

Men’s and women’s chief referees are the international referees Ashot Vardapetyan and Julieta Nahatakyan, respectfully.

By the way, women’s championship participants are already known. Among them are three members of the Armenian team: Maria Kursova, Lilit Galoyan and Maria Gevorgyan. International masters Anna Hayrapetyan, Siranush Ghukasyan, Sona Asatryan, MV candidates Mariam Mkrtchyan, Anna Sargsyan, Susanna Gaboyan and Nare Arakelyan will also compete for the medals.