Kachatur Gasparyan: Stress is the flavor of life (video)

Work routine should be prepared in advance, instead of waking up after holidays and remembering that you have to go to work, said Kachatur Gasparyan, Head of the Department of Psychology of Yerevan State Medical University. He also assessed positively the government’s decision, according to which we learned one year ago that since the next year we will have only three day holidays. In general, the psychologist was concerned about the fact that we do not fully perceive the spiritual value of the holidays.

“Our nation, both when happy and sad, tries to do everything by oral means: eating. Even during sad events we use so much food that it is both awful and surprising for a representative of other country where people also die. I have lived in the USA and England. Their modesty attracted me: when you visit them there are small cookies and sandwiches on their tables,” said the psychologist.

Khachatur Gasparyan also spoke about stress today. He said that stress was divided into two groups: positive and negative. For example, positive stress is when a child is born, holidays are coming, salary rises.

“Stress is our friend for life, it’s the flavor of life. When one does not have any kind of stress then he is probably dead,” said Khachatur Gasparyan.

At the same time he expressed an opinion that if a person did not return to his/her work with pleasure after holidays, it meant that he/she should review his/her lifestyle. “If we do not get pleasure from work, more than half of our lives goes through stress and negative emotions,” concluded the psychologist.