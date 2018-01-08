“Right Wheel” action.LIVE (video)

15.11 The participants of the action found out that the ban of stock-taking prohibition of the cars with right wheels was removed. They announced that the point had not been in their demand. They said that the thing announced by the participants was against the Constitution, so it could be not considered as an achievement.

The main goal of the participants is to remove the ban on the right-hand drive.

The members of the initiative stated that they had come to meet with the Prime Minister and to discuss those issues with him, as he was on vacation, they were ready to meet with the Vice Prime Minister; the participants gave them half an hour to receive them.

Shortly afterward, Alexander Ghazaryan, Head of the Letters and Complaints Department, approached them. The participants asked if he was the official who had to accept the demonstrators after the Prime Minister and cancel or pass the bill. The government official announced that nevertheless the bill was going to pass.

The demonstrators decided to discuss whether they would continue the discussions with the official or not.

…………………….

The participants of the “Right Wheel” initiative are holding a demonstration in front of the Government building. They came to meet with the Prime Minister, but another Government official received them.

The action participants demanded to speak according to the statistical data. The Government representative suggested continuing meetings and discussions. The participants thanked the official and said that they would consider whether to continue the action or not.

The action continues.