Goodbye 2017, and welcome 2018! When the year is about to end and the New Year is almost there, time flies very quickly. You just let the moment out, and suddenly you see that the time is already numbered with different numbers. When champagnes are open for the New Year celebration, everything reminds of a famous scene: the king is dead, long live the king! And as long as we live under the rules of the old king, we can use some lines to thank all those who shared joys and sorrows, difficulties and successes of the year with us. It will take a long time to summarize them all. First of all, A1+ thanks its loyal readers and viewers who do not change or leave us for better offers. Dear readers, without your remote, invisible or visible psychological support we would not be able to work. Thank you for your trust, excuse us for failing to justify your expectations from time to time. We still have one new year to improve the shortcomings.

Happy New Year! May it be the year of justifying expectations and making dreams come true.

Sincerely yours,

A1+ team.

P.S. We also go on holidays until January 8, taking advantage of the Government’s still existing decision. Next year, the number of holidays will decrease. This does not mean that the website will not be refreshed. The urgent news will appear on our website.