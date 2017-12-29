Francesco Totti: Messi is the best… just don’t tell Ronaldo

Francesco Totti, world champion in 2006, noted who was currently considered the best player in the world.

“Football has changed a lot. The price of football players does not correspond to reality. I prefer the old football. Nowadays football is a business. Speaking of the best football player, Leonel Messi is considered N1 player… just don’t tell Ronaldo and Neymar what I have said,” the Italian striker said after the international sports conference in Dubai.

It should be noted that yesterday the International Football Award of 2017 was held in dubai. Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best player of the year, and Zidane was announced as the best team coach. Spain’s La Liga tournament was recognized as the world’s strongest championship.