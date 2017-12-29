Levon Tokmajyan: They are pretending to guess the next Prime Minister (video)

Sculptor Levon Tokmajyan found it difficult to remember where that reform came from. He had heard with his own ears that the President had said he wanted to become neither Prime Minister, nor President. “So, they started to think of ways to leave him in office. And they decided to introduce this reform project,”he said.

“They are pretending to guess the next Prime Minister. One year ago, it was already decided. I remember Artsvik Minasyan saying, vote for the reform and your life will change in two days. She cheated us, nothing changed the next day or two days later. nothing changes even today,” he complained.

To the question of A1 +, how would he evaluate the role of contemporary intellectuals in social and political life, Mr. Tokmajyan replied: “I cannot estimate because we do not receive evaluation from above. And who does take intellectuals into account?” He criticized the current appearance of Yerevan, the “Old Yerevan” program. “Next year we will celebrate the 2800th anniversary of the capital. But what is left from the 2800-year-old city? ” asked he.

The artist wants to create a memorial dedicated to 7 national heroes who died in Artsakh war. The idea has already been approved by the Minister of Defense. The wall will be from basalt stone, heroes dancing Kochari (Armenian national dance). The sculpture will be a happy one.

The Armenians living in the Netherlands appealed to him asking for a sculpture of a dog. It will be a gift to Yerevan. The place of the statue still is not determined. The mastiff is an Armenian dog, and it will coincide with the symbol of the year.