Gurgen Yeghiazaryan: Do not demand anything from Putin (video)

Supreme Council member Azat Arshakyan said at a news conference today that Russian imperialism was diminishing in Armenia, and the signing of the Armenia-EU comprehensive and enlarged agreement was important. Former NSS Deputy Minister Gurgen Yeghiazaryan responded, saying that Armenia’s failures should not be linked to Russia.

“Putin is his country’s leader, do not demand anything from him. Your demands should be addressed to Serzh Sargsyan. The CSTO, Russian imperialism, etc, have nothing to do with the failures. When are you going to become smarter?” said Gurgen Yeghiazaryan. In response to the latter’s words, Azat Arshakyan said, “You are supporting slavery and tighten the slavery chains.”

