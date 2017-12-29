Narine Dilbaryan: One-sided policy, which Armenia used to have, could not be the way to success (video)

Linguist Narine Dilbarian said that 2017 could be considered a positive and successful year. She pointed out the signing of the Armenia-EU agreement. “One-sided policy, which Armenia used to have, could not be the way to success. So I think that November brought us that success. We continue to be a member of the EAEU; but the cooperation with the European Union has started, which is a very important fact. ”

The second important event, according to the linguist, was students’ strikes and protest marches, demanding to maintain the right of academic procrastination. Narine Dilbaryan mentioned that the protest and struggle had a positive and inspirational impact on the society. “I was inspired by our youth who were trying to protect their right of serving in the army and then getting education. I am absolutely sure that every young man should serve in the army, but I think that these young people have the desire to receive education and can join the army after graduating from Universities.”

Speaking about the future expectations, Narine Dilbaryan stressed that she was sure that Serzh Sargsyan would become Prime Minister.