Armen Bilanyan diagnosed with “Adaptability Disorder”

Information regularly published by mass media that Armen Bilanyan, a detainee of the Nubarashen penitentiary, has health problems and does not receive proper medical care, does not correspond to the reality.

We inform you again that on December 21, by the examination of the Medical Labor Commission of the Penitentiary Service, A. Bilanyan was diagnosed with “Adaptability Disorder,” and “Novopasit” medication was prescribed. There was no need for additional examination, as well as inpatient treatment.

Convicted person A. Bilanyan, as well as his advocate, were informed that A. Bilanyan could take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Government Decree’s, adopted on May 26, 2006, Point 9 of Unit 1 of No 825-N: “A detainee and a convict should have access to other physicians’ service, at their own expense,” the RA Municipal Department of the Ministry of Justice reports.