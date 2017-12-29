Alik Sargsyan: I do not think that a detainee could beat himself (video)

Alik Sargsyan, the HHK (Republican Party) MP, former Chief of Police, did not understand why the trial of Sasna Tsrer, on beatings in the court six months before, was delayed for that long if there was a victim, there was a complaint and violence. “Maybe the group members did something, another side protested, as a result of which protraction took place.”

Alik Sargsyan assured that the police would never let the guilty remain unpunished. “I do not think that a detainee could beat himself.”

“The Special Investigative Service should give an explanation on why the investigation is delayed, “said Alik Sargsyan. He would not say that police officers beat the members of “Sasna Tsrer” in court in response to their actions: storming the police station, taking hostages, and killing some policemen. “As far as I am concerned, they did not treat badly the very hostages, no cruelty, beating or torturing took place.”

Alik Sargsyan said that the policemen, committing violence against the members of “Sasna Tsrer” would be punished for sure. However, the former Chief of Police could not stop believing the policemen’s statement that the violence had been legitimate. “I do not think that it happened the way you are telling right now.”

Mr Sargsyan would not compare the trial and procrastination of that case with the case of March 1, when the names of the policemen, committing a crime, were known, and also the fact that people were killed. “I have never heard that the names of the killers were known… I know that the names of the dead are known, but it is the first time I hear that the names of the killers are also known. Could you tell me their names? – Aren’t there any killers? – I do not know what you are speaking about. – About the first of March. – Killers? Do you mean those because of whom people died? I do not know who you are talking about.”

Even the line of perpetrators of the killings was not yet clear, assured the deputy. Instead Alik Sargsyan said that the circle of policemen, who had used the delayed bullets on March 1, was known and they were in penitentiary institutions.