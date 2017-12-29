Samvel Karapetyan: The book is available in three languages: Armenian, Russian and English, so that there is no comprehension problem (video)

Samvel Karapetyan, head of the Armenian Architecture Research Foundation, monument expert, summarizes the year, highlighting two works published in 2017. The first is the book “Azerbaijan beyond civilization.”

‘The title shows what the book is about. The book presents the vandal attitude of Azerbaijan to the Armenian historical monuments by the state program and the use of force of the army. All this is very important to present and show to the world. Azerbaijan tries to look like a civilized country, so, we should tear its mask. The book is available in three languages: Armenian, Russian and English, so that there is no comprehension problem.”

The second book is dedicated to Salmast, province of Greater Armenia, located in Persarmenia, where only five or six Armenians are left. “We planned to include this work in the History Book of Armenia. Two years ago the first volume of the book, named “Armenian Canyon” («Hayoc Dzor») was published. This project aims at presenting all provinces and villages belonging to Greater and Lesser Armenias,” says Samvel Karapetyan.

Details are available in the video