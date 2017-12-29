Ruben Yeganyan: If previously migration was a survival strategy, now it has some dangers (video)

In 2018, the birth rate will be lower than it was in 2017, demographic expert Ruben Yeganyan said this at the news conference today. In particular, 7-8% less babies will be born. Marriage rate will also decrease, meanwhile the death rate will increase.

Migration flows from Armenia continue to be massive. Ruben Yeganyan says that 2% of emigration has been registered this year.

“If previously migration was a survival strategy, now it has some dangers.” According to the study the social-economic status of migrating families, instead of improving, becomes worse.

details are available in the video