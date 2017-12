According to police reports, 10 out of 11 cases of bodily injury were revealed from 28 to 29 December.

Two cases of drug detection were recorded.

Five cases of theft, two cases of fraud, one tax evasion, one smuggling and one case illegal logging were revealed.

From previously conducted crimes, one case of robbery was relieved.

Ten road accidents were registered in the republic over the past day, as a result of which two people died and fifteen got injuries, the RA Police report.