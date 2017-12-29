Sergey Smbatyan to present Aram Khachatryan

Sergey Smbatyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, will make his first performance on January 1, 2018, taking part in the 6th New Year Gala Concert of Crans-Montana Classics in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Sergey Smbatyan will head the Milan Cameristi della Scala Orchestra.

During the festive evening, a spectacular show program is expecting the audience. the orchestra and pianist Jan Lisecki will present Frederic Chopin, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Georges Bizet, Sergei Prokofiev during the two-part concert. And, of course, according to tradition, Sergey Smbatyan will also present Armenian composing art at the concert. Fragments from Aram Khachaturian’s works will be performed.

Note: Trans-Montana is a Swiss famous mountain resort, where Crans-Montana Classics famous classical music concerts takes place with the performance of world-famous musicians and soloists . There are also master classes that aim at stimulating and helping new generation musicians.