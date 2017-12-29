Explosive device-maker found

On December 25, at 10.15 pm, the police received a call, stating that there was a dubious box under the fir tree, situated in the backyard of the National University of Architecture and Construction.

A group of officers from different police units left for the scene and opened the box after moving it to a safe place.

According to preliminary information, 2 brandy bottles with unknown fluid, plasticine, small accumulator, wire and sieves were found in a box similar to the explosive device.

In fact, the discovery was not dangerous; it was confiscated. Expertise was appointed.

On December 28, due to the measures taken by police and NSS officers, it turned out that an explosive device had been installed by Aramayis G., born in 1975. The latter came to the Central Police Department at 17:00 and gave a confession explanation.

An investigation is underway.

According to shamshyan.com, Aramayis G. works as a lecturer at the Faculty of Fine Arts of Khachatur Abovyan Pedagogical University in Yerevan.