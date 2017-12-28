Super powerful tractor acquired due to Agricultural Machinery Leasing Program (video)

Within the framework of the “Financial Rent of Agricultural Machinery in the Republic of Armenia: State Support for Leasing” project “Nairi Fertility” acquired universal tractor which is the only one in Armenia.

Through this technique, soil can be molded and grinded. It can replace 3-4 tractors, it also does fertilization, nutrition, gardening, etc.

“This is simply a gift, the state has created a great opportunity for us through this program,” said Baghdasar Mesropyan, owner of “Nair Fertility” company, pointing out that with the help of this machine higher results could be achieved.

“Compared to 2016-2015, this year, imports of tractors have increased 2.5 and 3.5 times, respectively, due to this program. We think that in 2018 more equipment will be imported and the park will be refreshed, “said Deputy Minister Makaryan.

In total, up to now, 157 units of agricultural machinery, including 67 tractors, 2 combine harvesters and 88 other agricultural equipment were provided within the framework of the state support program.