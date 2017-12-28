Children’s diet should not change

Specialists advise not to change children’s usual diet during the holidays. It is desirable that children continue to eat as usual, eating their daily meals at their usual hours. Of course, you should give some the holiday meals, but this should be done with caution so that no problem appears due to a “strange” food.

The majority of children love carbonated beverages and sweet juices, but as it is known, they are not so healthy. So you should not allow them to drink lots of lemonade and other juices.

You should be attentive so that your child eats fresh food at others’ houses. If a child is going to eat fruit, make sure it is clean. You need to be careful with buying street food, especially be attentive to where and how it was prepared, whether the employees wear gloves or wear uniforms, whether the kitchen is clean and the food is fresh.

Children should be taught to wash their hands before and after the eating. Remember, how many infections pass from dirty hands. If you do not have water, at least, a wet napkin should be used, The RA Ministry of Health informs.