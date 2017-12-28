Gyumri residents waiting for Gagik Tsarukyan (video)

Today in Vardanants Square, Gyumri, and adjacent Amenaprkich Church, there was an emergency situation. A large number of Gyumri residents were waiting with letters for Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party. Many of them came with their children, a considerable number of people even brought their disabled children. Among the crowd there were also a large number of elderly people with walking sticks. They blocked the street separating Vardanants Square from the Amenaprkich church, the drivers were asking to open the way.

There was a moment when one of the children was almost crushed by a car. The crowd was there to ask for material assistance, even an elderly woman who could not walk, said she had come to ask a table and a chair for a newly-renovated social apartment which she had got not so long ago. Haykanush Manukyan, a resident of 120/110 Teryan Street, also came to ask for material assistance. He said that though she was a member of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), she never had attended the meetings, and she had decided to meet with the party leader at Vardanants Square, asking him to pay for treatment.

