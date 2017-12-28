World Rapid Chess Championship. LIVE

Today, the last five rounds of the World Rapid Chess Championship will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Armenian women’s team leader Elina Danielyan shares the 2-4th with 7.5 points. She has good chances to win a prize.

Vladimir Fedoseyev is the only person in the men’s championship with 8 points. One of our chess players Tigran L. Petrosyan has 6.5 points, Gabriel Sargisyan and Hrant Melkumyan have 6 points, Levon Aronyan and Sergey Movsesyan have 5.5 points. In order to win a prize they will have to win all other games.

The five can be followed livestream

