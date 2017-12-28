Hovhannes Gabuzyan leads tournament table

Armenia’s current champion Hovhannes Gabuzyan is successfully performing at the North American Chess Tournament in Nevada, USA.

Our GM has taken the same number of victories in the starting three rounds and leads the tournament table. Armenian chess player Samuel Sevyan, the highest-ranked chess player, was unexpectedly defeat in the third round and now holds the 24th place with 2 points.

The tournament is held in Swiss style with 9 rounds. The prize fund is $ 120,000. The winner will be rewarded with $ 10,000.