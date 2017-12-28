Mihran Poghosyan’s submission not approved (video)

At the government session, Mihran Poghosyan, a member of the HHK (Republican party) faction, former head of the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service, submitted to the Executive for a draft amendment to the Tax Code, according to which it is proposed not to impose income tax on profits earned by persons with disabilities.

Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan presented the Government’s position, pointing out that there were also various tools for people with disabilities to receive different benefits. “Therefore, we will call for abstaining from these legislative changes.”