Alexandr Lapshin’s announcement

Blogger Aleksandr Lapshin announced 2018 as the year of punishing Azerbaijan. He said this on his Facebook page.

“My Armenian friends have told me a modern Jewish joke. “Lapshin loved Azerbaijan and the only disagreement between him and the government was … farming issues. What is the case with agriculture? The thing is that they wanted Lapshin to lie in grave, and Lapshin wanted them to lie there. ” But I have corrected my Armenian friends saying that it would be enough for me to get money from Azerbaijan with the help of the Strasbourg court. They have already put themselves into grave. I announce 2018 as the year of punishing Azerbaijan,” wrote Lapshin.